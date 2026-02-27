Jalen Green headshot

Jalen Green News: Struggles with shot in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 5:46am

Green amassed nine points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 24 minutes during Thursday's 113-110 win over the Lakers.

Although Green popped with a 26-point result last week, he's failed to make much of an impact since returning to full-time action. His ongoing minute restriction is part of the problem, as he's only averaged 27.3 minutes over the past four games. His shot volume has stayed high despite the limitation, but he'll need to do better than his four-game conversion rate of 28.0 percent.

Jalen Green
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
