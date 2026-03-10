Jalen Green News: Tallies 25 points in victory
Green chipped in 25 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 129-114 win over the Bucks.
Green combined with Devin Booker for 52 points to propel the Suns to a third consecutive victory. Green has been in the zone lately, as he's put up 20-plus points in three straight games and hasn't been afraid to let it fly on the offensive end. The 24-year-old was also effective as a playmaker Tuesday by dishing out five assists for just the second time this season.
