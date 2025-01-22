Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Absence streak continues
Hood-Schifino (hamstring) will remain out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hood-Schifino doesn't appear to have a clear timetable for a return to Los Angeles' rotation due to a strained hamstring. His next chance to suit up for the Lakers arrives Saturday against the Warriors, but Hood-Schifino can tentatively be labeled doubtful ahead of game action until the team provides another update on his rehab.
