Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Another absence coming

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) will not play Tuesday against the 76ers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Hood-Schifino has appeared in just three games all season, with one coming at the G League level. He hasn't seen action for the Lakers since Dec. 1 and remains without a clear timeline to return from a left hamstring strain, but the second-year guard won't be part of the rotation whenever he's cleared to play.