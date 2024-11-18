Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Hood-Schifino headshot

Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Back to NBA

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

The Lakers recalled Hood-Schifino (hamstring) from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Monday.

Hood-Schifino has dealt with groin and hamstring injuries this season, and he didn't play in South Bay's loss to the Stockton Kings on Sunday. It's unclear when he'll be able to suit up again, though we can presume it'll be in the G League as he's made only a singular one-minute NBA appearance this season.

