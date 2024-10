Hood-Schifino is doubtful for Friday's matchup against the Suns due to an illness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The severity of Hood-Schifino's illness is unclear, though the doubftul tag does not bode well for his chance to see the floor. The 21-year-old is buried in the Lakers' backcourt, and he likely won't be a viable option in fantasy formats.