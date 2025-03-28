Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Hood-Schifino headshot

Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Iffy for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Hood-Schifino (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Heat.

Hood-Schifino is in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive contest due to an illness. The 21-year-old is eligible to play in seven of the club's last nine regular-season games while signed to a two-way contract. If Hood-Schifino remains on the shelf Saturday, Jared Butler and Jeff Dowtin will likely see a bump in minutes.

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
