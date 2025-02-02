Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Not playing Monday vs. Indiana
Hood-Schifino (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Hood-Schifino was part of Saturday night's three-team trade between the Mavericks, Lakers and Jazz, which saw him get sent to Utah along with two 2025 second-round picks. Hood-Schifino has been out of action since early December due to a left hamstring strain, but once he's cleared to return he should have a shot at earning meaningful minutes in the Jazz's rotation. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Warriors.
