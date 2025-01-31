Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Not playing Saturday vs. New York
Hood-Schifino (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Knicks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Hood-Schifino has not played since Dec. 1 due to a left hamstring strain. He appeared in just three games during the 2024-25 regular season. There is no clear timeline for his return, though his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Clippers.
