Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Hood-Schifino headshot

Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Out once again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is out for Saturday's game against the Kings, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hood-Schifino is set to miss an eighth straight contest due to a strained left hamstring. However, the second-year forward has played 14 total minutes at the NBA level this season, so his absence shouldn't have any fantasy impact. His next chance to play will come against the Pistons on Monday.

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now