Jalen Hood-Schifino headshot

Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Remains out for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 26, 2025

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup versus the Hornets, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hood-Schifino hasn't played since Dec. 1, and there is no definitive timetable for his return to game action. He can be considered doubtful at best for the second leg of the club's back-to-back set in Tuesday's game against the 76ers.

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Los Angeles Lakers
