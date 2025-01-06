Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Hood-Schifino headshot

Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hood-Schifino is still managing a strained hamstring, carrying no clear timetable for a return to the court. Until the Lakers offer another update on his status, Hood-Schifino can be deemed doubtful for game action, which should be the case ahead of Thursday's game against the Hornets.

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now