Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Remains out Tuesday

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Hood-Schifino is still managing a strained hamstring, carrying no clear timetable for a return to the court. Until the Lakers offer another update on his status, Hood-Schifino can be deemed doubtful for game action, which should be the case ahead of Thursday's game against the Hornets.