Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Hood-Schifino headshot

Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Ruled out against Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 29, 2025 at 2:02pm

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

Hood-Schifino will miss a 26th straight game Thursday for the Lakers as he continues to deal with a left hamstring strain. The second-year guard hasn't made an impact on the floor when made available, so this has little impact from a fantasy perspective.

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now