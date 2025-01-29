Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Ruled out against Washington
Hood-Schifino (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.
Hood-Schifino will miss a 26th straight game Thursday for the Lakers as he continues to deal with a left hamstring strain. The second-year guard hasn't made an impact on the floor when made available, so this has little impact from a fantasy perspective.
