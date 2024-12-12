Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Hood-Schifino headshot

Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Ruled out for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Hood-Schifino has been ruled out for Friday's matchup against the Timberwolves due to a left hamstring strain, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Hood-Schifino has been a mainstay on the injury report this season due to the hamstring injury and left groin soreness. The 21-year-old guard has averaged 7.0 minutes per game in only two regular-season appearances this year, so his absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation.

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now