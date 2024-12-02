Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Hood-Schifino headshot

Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Ruled out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Hood-Schifino (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Hood-Schifino was added to the injury report due left groin soreness, and he will be in street clothes for Monday's Western Conference clash. Hood-Schifino hasn't seen much playing time even when healthy, but his next chance to be available will be Wednesday against Miami.

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now