Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Ruled out Monday
Hood-Schifino (groin) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Minnesota, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Hood-Schifino was added to the injury report due left groin soreness, and he will be in street clothes for Monday's Western Conference clash. Hood-Schifino hasn't seen much playing time even when healthy, but his next chance to be available will be Wednesday against Miami.
