Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Hood-Schifino headshot

Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Unlikely to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 23, 2024

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Nuggets, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hood-Schifino is expected to miss his seventh straight contest Saturday despite not showing up on the injury report all day. However, the second-year guard's likely absence won't impact the Lakers' rotation, as he has logged just one total minute this season.

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now