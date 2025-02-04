Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Won't go Wednesday

Hood-Schifino (not with team) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Golden state.

Hood-Schifino will remain on the shelf after the Jazz acquired him via trade Saturday. The 21-year-old hasn't played at the NBA level since Dec. 1 due to a left hamstring strain, though the fact he is not listed on the injury report with the hamstring injury suggests that he could return to action as soon as Friday's matchup against the Suns.