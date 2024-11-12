Jalen Hood-Schifino Injury: Won't play vs. Memphis
Hood-Schifino is out for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with left groin soreness, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
The loss of Hood-Shicfino shouldn't impact the Lakers' rotation a big deal. Outside of blowouts, Hood-Schifino isn't expected to see meaningful minutes at the NBA level this season. His next chance to play will come against the Spurs on Friday.
