Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Hood-Schifino headshot

Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Absent from injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Hood-Schifino missed the last three games due to a sore left groin and a left hamstring injury, but it appears he is poised to return Sunday. His last appearance was Dec. 1 against the Jazz, when he posted four points, one rebound, one assist and one block over 13 minutes off the bench.

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Los Angeles Lakers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now