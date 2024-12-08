Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Absent from injury report

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Hood-Schifino missed the last three games due to a sore left groin and a left hamstring injury, but it appears he is poised to return Sunday. His last appearance was Dec. 1 against the Jazz, when he posted four points, one rebound, one assist and one block over 13 minutes off the bench.