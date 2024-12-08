Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Absent from injury report
Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is not on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Hood-Schifino missed the last three games due to a sore left groin and a left hamstring injury, but it appears he is poised to return Sunday. His last appearance was Dec. 1 against the Jazz, when he posted four points, one rebound, one assist and one block over 13 minutes off the bench.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now