Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Hood-Schifino headshot

Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Available to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Hood-Schifino (illness) is available for Saturday's game versus Miami, but may not see the floor, Ky Carlin of USA Today reports.

Head coach Nick Nurse said Hood-Schifino will be available if he calls his name, but he's going to proceed with caution given his eligibility concerns -- he's on a two-way contract with the 76ers and the team hasn't decided which games he'll see action in.

Jalen Hood-Schifino
Philadelphia 76ers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now