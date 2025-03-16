Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Best outing of season off bench

Hood-Schifino produced 19 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one block across 23 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 win over the Mavericks.

Hood-Schifino put together his best outing of the season Sunday, shining off the bench by leading all 76ers in threes made and coming up one point short of the 20-point mark. Hood-Schifino set a new season high in scoring and threes made, previously holding a season-high total of five points set the game prior.