Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Debuts for new organization

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) recorded 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and two assists in 26 minutes Sunday in the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 108-106 win over the Indiana Mad Ants.

Hood-Schifino hadn't played at the NBA or G League level since Dec. 1 due to a hamstring injury before the Lakers traded him to Jazz on Feb. 2. Utah waived him soon after, and Hood-Schifino was a free agent for nearly a month before signing a two-way deal with the 76ers on March 1. He made his organizational debut one week later, slotting into the Blue Coats' starting lineup and finishing third on the team in scoring. Hood-Schifino will be able to move between the 76ers and Blue Coats on his two-way deal for the remainder of the season, but he's likely to see the bulk of his minutes in the G League.