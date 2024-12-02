Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Gets 13 minutes off bench

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) tallied four points (1-1 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one block in 13 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 105-104 win over the Jazz.

Hood-Schifino had appeared on Lakers injury reports for much of the past two weeks due to a hamstring strain, but after a brief stint in the G League, he returned to the NBA club ahead of Sunday's contest. Though he's been outside of the rotation all season, Hood-Schifino was needed to fill minutes out of the backcourt while the Lakers were without D'Angelo Russell (illness), Cam Reddish (illness), Austin Reaves (pelvis), Bronny James (heel) and Quincy Olivari (ankle). If any of Russell, Reddish or Reaves are available for Monday's game in Minnesota, Hood-Schifino will presumably move back out of the rotation.