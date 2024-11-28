Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Not listed on injury report

Hood-Schifino (hamstring) is not listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Thunder, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports.

Hood-Schifino was assigned to the South Bay Lakers on Tuesday, but his absence from the injury report suggests he's trending closer to a return to the hardwood. Even if he's available, he's not likely to see heavy minutes off the bench and shouldn't play a significant role in fantasy.