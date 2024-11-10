Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Returns from G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 2:08pm

The Lakers recalled Hood-Schifino from the G League's South Bay Lakers on Sunday, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

During South Bay's season opener Saturday, Hood-Schifino played 13 minutes in the 110-96 win over the Salt Lake City Stars. He posted eight points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt) one assist and one rebound. Barring a blowout, he's not expected to see NBA minutes.

