Jalen Hood-Schifino headshot

Jalen Hood-Schifino News: Waived by Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

The Jazz waived Hood-Schifino on Thursday, Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

The Jazz are also waiving Josh Richardson, but they will hold onto KJ Martin. Hood-Schifino, who made just two appearances this season due to a left hamstring injury, could draw interest on the open market for teams looking to give the No. 17 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft another chance.

