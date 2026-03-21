Jalen Johnson Injury: Considered questionable Saturday
Johnson (shoulder) is considered questionable for Saturday's game against Golden State, per Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site.
Johnson hasn't missed a game in March. However, he's now on the injury report because of left shoulder inflammation, putting that streak in jeopardy. If he can't suit up, Jonathan Kuminga (knee), who is available, would be the favorite to replace him in the rotation.
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