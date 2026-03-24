Jalen Johnson Injury: Could return Wednesday
Johnson (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Detroit.
Johnson is in danger of missing his third straight matchup due to left shoulder inflammation. He'll presumably need to prove his health during shootaround and pregame warmups to gain clearance to take the court Wednesday.
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