Jalen Johnson Injury: Deemed probable for Thursday
Johnson (shoulder) is listed as probable for Thursday's game versus the Raptors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Johnson continues to deal with right shoulder inflammation but is expected to play in his fourth straight outing Thursday. Johnson has played at least 35 minutes in each of his previous three appearances, so he is unlikely to operate on a minutes restriction if he's upgraded to available.
