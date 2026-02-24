Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Exits game with hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Johnson is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a left hip flexor injury.

Johnson went to the locker room midway through the first quarter, where he is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Tuesday's game. Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and CJ McCollum will step into more prominent roles on offense and Zaccharie Risacher and Jonathan Kuminga are candidates to see more minutes off the bench for as long as Johnson is out of the game.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
