Jalen Johnson Injury: Exits game with hip injury
Johnson is questionable to return to Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a left hip flexor injury.
Johnson went to the locker room midway through the first quarter, where he is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return to Tuesday's game. Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and CJ McCollum will step into more prominent roles on offense and Zaccharie Risacher and Jonathan Kuminga are candidates to see more minutes off the bench for as long as Johnson is out of the game.
