Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Gets questionable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Johnson is listed as questionable for Saturday's NBA Cup Semifinals matchup with the Bucks due to a right ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson has been nursing a shoulder injury recently and appears to be past the issue. However, it looks like the power forward picked up a sprained ankle in Atlanta's 108-100 Quarterfinal victory over the Knicks. The big man produced 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 41 minutes in the win. Look for more clarity on his status closer to game time Saturday.

