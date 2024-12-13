Jalen Johnson Injury: Gets questionable tag
Johnson is listed as questionable for Saturday's NBA Cup Semifinals matchup with the Bucks due to a right ankle sprain, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Johnson has been nursing a shoulder injury recently and appears to be past the issue. However, it looks like the power forward picked up a sprained ankle in Atlanta's 108-100 Quarterfinal victory over the Knicks. The big man produced 21 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals over 41 minutes in the win. Look for more clarity on his status closer to game time Saturday.
