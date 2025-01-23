Jalen Johnson Injury: Hurts left shoulder Thursday

Johnson (shoulder) won't return to Thursday's game against Toronto, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports. He'll finish the game with three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 FT), one rebound, one assist and one steal in 11 minutes.

Johnson had missed five straight games earlier this month due to right shoulder inflammation, but it was an injury to his other shoulder that forced him out of Thursday's contest early in the second quarter. The 23-year-old immediately headed to the locker room after hurting the shoulder on a block attempt, with Atlanta ruling him out for the game shortly thereafter. The Hawks could be forced to rely more heavily on De'Andre Hunter, Vit Krejci and Bogdan Bogdanovic if Johnson is forced to miss further games along with rookie Zaccharie Risacher (adductor), who is likely at least a few more days away from returning to action.