Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Iffy for Friday vs. LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 2, 2025

Johnson (shoulder) is questionable for Friday's game against the Lakers, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson was held out of Wednesday's loss to the Nuggets due to right shoulder soreness, and he is now in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive outing. If the 23-year-old remains sidelined, De'Andre Hunter, Garrison Mathews and David Roddy are all candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
