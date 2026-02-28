Jalen Johnson Injury: Iffy for Sunday
Johnson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.
Johnson is in danger of missing a second straight game due to left hip flexor irritation. If the star forward is ultimately ruled out, Jonathan Kuminga is likely to remain in the starting five, while Mouhamed Gueye could continue seeing increased burn off the bench.
