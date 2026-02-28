Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Iffy for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Johnson (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers.

Johnson is in danger of missing a second straight game due to left hip flexor irritation. If the star forward is ultimately ruled out, Jonathan Kuminga is likely to remain in the starting five, while Mouhamed Gueye could continue seeing increased burn off the bench.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
