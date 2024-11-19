Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson

Jalen Johnson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Johnson (lower leg) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Warriors, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson is dealing with left lateral lower leg inflammation, and he missed his first game of the season in Monday's win over the Kings. If the 22-year-old forward is unable to play, Garrison Mathews and De'Andre Hunter are candidates for an increased role.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
