Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 1:42pm

Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

After putting on a defensive clinic against the Raptors with a season-high six steals, Johnson is dealing with shoulder soreness. If Johnson cannot play Wednesday against the Nuggets, the Hawks will likely turn to De'Andre Hunter to pick up the slack against Nikola Jokic and company in Denver.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
