Jalen Johnson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday
Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.
Johnson continues to deal with right shoulder inflammation but has been cleared to play in each of Atlanta's last two contests. However, if the 22-year-old forward is forced to sit out against Detroit, David Roddy and De'Andre Hunter are candidates to receive increased playing time.
