Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 21, 2025 at 2:34pm

Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Pistons, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson continues to deal with right shoulder inflammation but has been cleared to play in each of Atlanta's last two contests. However, if the 22-year-old forward is forced to sit out against Detroit, David Roddy and De'Andre Hunter are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now