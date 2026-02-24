Jalen Johnson Injury: Leaves early with hip injury
Johnson won't return to Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a left hip flexor injury. He finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across six minutes.
Johnson sustained the hip injury in the first quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out shortly thereafter. With the star forward unavailable, Jonathan Kuminga and Mouhamed Gueye could see expanded playing time in Johnson's stead. Johnson's next opportunity to play will come Thursday in a rematch with Washington.
