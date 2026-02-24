Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Leaves early with hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 11:02am

Johnson won't return to Tuesday's game against the Wizards due to a left hip flexor injury. He finished with five points (2-4 FG, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two steals across six minutes.

Johnson sustained the hip injury in the first quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return before being ruled out shortly thereafter. With the star forward unavailable, Jonathan Kuminga and Mouhamed Gueye could see expanded playing time in Johnson's stead. Johnson's next opportunity to play will come Thursday in a rematch with Washington.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
