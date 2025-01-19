Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Likely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Johnson is probable for Monday's game against the Knicks due to right shoulder inflammation, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Johnson has been dealing with a shoulder problem for quite some time, but the probable tag suggests he's going to play through it and should handle his regular workload. He tallied 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes Saturday in the Hawks' 119-115 overtime win over the Celtics.

