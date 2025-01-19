Jalen Johnson Injury: Likely to play Monday

Johnson is probable for Monday's game against the Knicks due to right shoulder inflammation, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Johnson has been dealing with a shoulder problem for quite some time, but the probable tag suggests he's going to play through it and should handle his regular workload. He tallied 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 38 minutes Saturday in the Hawks' 119-115 overtime win over the Celtics.