Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Listed as out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 1, 2025

Johnson (shoulder) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson won't play Wednesday due to a shoulder injury, and his next chance to play for the Hawks arrives during Friday's clash with the Lakers. The sharpshooting De'Andre Hunter has started only two games this season, but he'll be a candidate to slide into Atlanta's first unit against the Nuggets.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now