Jalen Johnson Injury: Out indefinitely

The Hawks announced Saturday that Johnson will be listed as out indefinitely while he undergoes further medical testing and evaluation on the left shoulder injury he sustained in Thursday's 122-119 loss to the Raptors.

The team added that an update on Johnson's injury and status will be updated as appropriate, which likely implies that Atlanta may still be waiting on an MRI on the forward's shoulder. Johnson previously missed five straight games earlier this month with right shoulder inflammation, and the injury to his other shoulder will keep him out for Saturday's rematch with the Raptors, and most likely for the team's upcoming four-game week. Once healthy, De'Andre Hunter (illness) and Zaccharie Risacher (thigh) could serve as the Hawks' primary options at power forward sans Johnson, while Vit Krejci, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Garrison Mathews could see added playing time on the wing.