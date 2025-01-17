Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Questionable against Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 17, 2025 at 2:16pm

Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game versus the Celtics.

Johnson has missed Atlanta's previous five contests due to right shoulder inflammation. Still, his designation being questionable instead of immediately out is a good sign that he is nearing a return to action. If Johnson is ultimately ruled out yet again, David Roddy should continue to receive increased playing time.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
