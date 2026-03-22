Jalen Johnson Injury: Questionable for Monday
Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Memphis.
Johnson is in danger of missing a second consecutive contest due to left shoulder inflammation. If the star forward remains sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga, Mouhamed Gueye and Zaccharie Risacher would be candidates to see increased playing time.
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