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Jalen Johnson Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Johnson (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Memphis.

Johnson is in danger of missing a second consecutive contest due to left shoulder inflammation. If the star forward remains sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga, Mouhamed Gueye and Zaccharie Risacher would be candidates to see increased playing time.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
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