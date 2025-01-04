Jalen Johnson Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Johnson (shoulder) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Johnson has been dealing with shoulder soreness for the last few days, which has put his status in doubt for the second game of a back-to-back against the Clippers on Saturday. The rising star finished with 19 points and eight rebounds in the loss to the Lakers on Friday in Los Angeles.
