Jalen Johnson Injury: Questionable for Thursday
Johnson (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Johnson injured his hip during Tuesday's win over the Wizards, which resulted in more minutes for Zaccharie Risacher and Jonathan Kuminga. We'll have a better idea on Johnson's status based on his activity level at Thursday's shootaround, but if he's held out of that game, Kuminga would make for an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues.
