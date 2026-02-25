Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Questionable for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2026 at 3:11pm

Johnson (hip) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Wizards, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Johnson injured his hip during Tuesday's win over the Wizards, which resulted in more minutes for Zaccharie Risacher and Jonathan Kuminga. We'll have a better idea on Johnson's status based on his activity level at Thursday's shootaround, but if he's held out of that game, Kuminga would make for an attractive target in daily fantasy leagues.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
