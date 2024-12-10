Fantasy Basketball
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 10, 2024 at 2:39pm

Johnson (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's NBA Cup Quarterfinals matchup against the Knicks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Johnson missed Sunday's win over Denver due to a right shoulder injury after initially being listed as questionable, and it doesn't look like he's made measured progress since then. Larry Nance got the start in Johnson's absence Sunday, while Garrison Mathews and Vit Krejci saw increased roles off the bench.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
