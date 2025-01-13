Jalen Johnson Injury: Remains out for Tuesday

Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to right shoulder inflammation. His next chance to feature will come in the second half of the club's back-to-back set Wednesday against the Bulls. With the 23-year-old sidelined, Vit Krejci and David Roddy are candidates for an uptick in playing time.