Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Remains out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 13, 2025 at 2:29pm

Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson will miss his fourth consecutive contest due to right shoulder inflammation. His next chance to feature will come in the second half of the club's back-to-back set Wednesday against the Bulls. With the 23-year-old sidelined, Vit Krejci and David Roddy are candidates for an uptick in playing time.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now