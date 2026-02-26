Jalen Johnson Injury: Ruled out Thursday
Johnson is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to left hip flexor irritation.
The All-Star forward exited Tuesday's game with Washington due to the injury, and he can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers. Mouhamed Gueye and Corey Kispert should see an uptick in playing time Thursday, with Jonathan Kuminga also being in line for more ball-handling duties.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 242 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 206 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 206 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jalen Johnson See More