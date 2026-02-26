Jalen Johnson Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Johnson is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to left hip flexor irritation.

The All-Star forward exited Tuesday's game with Washington due to the injury, and he can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers. Mouhamed Gueye and Corey Kispert should see an uptick in playing time Thursday, with Jonathan Kuminga also being in line for more ball-handling duties.