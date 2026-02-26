Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Ruled out Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 26, 2026 at 11:17am

Johnson is out for Thursday's game against the Wizards due to left hip flexor irritation.

The All-Star forward exited Tuesday's game with Washington due to the injury, and he can be deemed day-to-day ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers. Mouhamed Gueye and Corey Kispert should see an uptick in playing time Thursday, with Jonathan Kuminga also being in line for more ball-handling duties.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
