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Jalen Johnson Injury: Sidelined Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Johnson will miss his first game of the month due to left shoulder inflammation, snapping a consistent run of elite production. The versatile forward has been a triple-double threat every time he takes the floor, falling just one assist shy of his 14th triple-double of the season in Wednesday's win over Dallas. With Johnson sidelined, Jonathan Kuminga is the primary candidate to enter the starting lineup and should see a significant increase in usage.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
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