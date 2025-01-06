Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jalen Johnson headshot

Jalen Johnson Injury: Sitting Tuesday vs. Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 6, 2025

Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Johnson has been working through inflammation in his right shoulder, which will force him to miss his second straight game. His next chance to see the floor will be Thursday against Kevin Durant and the Suns. Vit Krejci was inserted into the Hawks' starting lineup against the Clippers on Saturday, and he could remain in the starting five Tuesday due to Johnson's injury.

Jalen Johnson
Atlanta Hawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now